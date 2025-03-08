The February meeting of the Irfon Valley Country Women was held recently

Sarah Jones gave an interesting and illustrated talk on the Camino Trail which she had completed last autumn when she flew from Gatwick Airport and later setting off from St. Jean Pied de Port on the French / Spanish border calling at Sarria, Leon, Burgos and Astoga, crossing the Pyrenees, walking 483 miles before finally arriving at Santiago.

The camino has witnessed an amazing revival to regain its place as the most popular Christian pilgrim route in the world achieving world recognition for its historical and spiritual significance.

Rob Loveridge was thanked for his practical assistance.

Raffle prizes were won by Penny Francis, Liz Edwards and Val Loveridge.

Irfon Valley Country Women meetings are held at 7pm at the Beulah Reading Room on the third Thursday evening each month and new members are always welcome.