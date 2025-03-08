Delays expected as M54 closure continues over the weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The M54 is closed eastbound over the weekend from J4, A464 in Shifnal, to J3, A41 Newport Road in Albrighton

The closure, part of a series of weekend roadworks lasts until the early hours of Monday morning.

The motorway will reopen at 6am Monday, National Highways said.

Drivers are urged to follow a signs and diversion route throughout the duration of the works.