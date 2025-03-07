Warning of 'initial noise' in Shrewsbury after council changes road closure plans with works to be completed overnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Subject to approval from environmental protection officers, the road will close from 8pm through to 6am - starting on march 31 - to allow for new paving work to be constructed.

The closure will be removed each day from 6am ahead of the morning "peak traffic flows" and movement of bus services into the area.

The council has warned residents that works will "initially create noise" while existing kerbs and roads are broken. But, it said these operations will be "limited to time periods" that will be approved by the environmental protection team.

Initial plans for the works that are part of improvements to the station gyratory area were to close Cross Street for six weeks in both the day and night from March 27.

Traffic busy in Shrewsbury mainly due to the disruption of the Shrewsbury Gyratory.

Works include the widening of an existing footway, and the construction of a new footway constructed under the bridge - for "improved pedestrian access".

However, concerns were raised about the impact that the closure would have on commuters, residents, businesses, transport operators and visitors to the town centre.

Shropshire Council said that a number of alternative options have "been considered to minimise the overall closure period and to keep traffic flowing".

Following these discussions, it has been announced that the plans have been changed to enable works to proceed under a night-time closure to "mitigate the impact on day time traffic, bus services and access to the train station".

The county council has announced that footpaths will be closed for the duration of the closure. It said this is due to "insufficient space for construction equipment and pedestrians".

An alternative route will be signposted via Chester Street and Castle Foregate.

Work continues in the Shrewsbury gyratory are.

The county council says there will be engagement with businesses and residents in the "immediate area" by way of email and letter drops.

The project includes a change to two-way traffic on Chester Street and a 'no right turn' from Cross Street on to Castle Foregate.

Shropshire Council said traffic from Ellesmere Road and Smithfield Road will "therefore not be required to travel along Cross Street to access the train station or the town centre".

Traffic from these routes will be able to access the train station, the town centre and Smithfield Road via Chester Street.

Once works on Cross Street are completed, the council says this arrangement will remain in place through to the completion of the project.

Work on the crossing points at the Castle Foregate/Smithfield Road junction continue.

The council said its officers are also in discussions with Network Rail and other organisations regarding the "refreshing of the tunnel and bridge areas" with ambitions to include feature lighting and artwork to "enhance these particular gateways to the gyratory area".

It warned that congestion is "likely" throughout the next phase of work whilst the closures are in place and thanked residents, motorists and visitors for their patience.