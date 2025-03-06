2025 Royal Welsh Spring Festival – A Celebration of Rural Life

At the heart of the festival lies its livestock and equine competitions

Held at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells, this lively weekend-long festival on May 17 and 18 is a fantastic celebration of rural life, smallholding, and countryside traditions, offering something for all ages.

Whether you’re an animal enthusiast, a food lover, or simply looking for a great family day out, the festival promises a wonderful experience for everyone.

At the heart of the festival lies its livestock and equine competitions, with over 600 classes showcasing sheep, pigs, goats, and cattle—many of which highlight traditional, rare, and native breeds.

Entries are now open, and competitors can view the schedules and enter online via the show’s website. Entries close on Wednesday, April 3, so be sure to register early for your chance to take part in this prestigious event.

Organisers are thrilled to again be hosting qualifiers for some of the UK’s most esteemed equestrian competitions, including the British Show Horse Association (BSHA) Royal International Horse Show, Senior Showing and Dressage Ltd (SSADL), British Show Pony Society (BSPS), and British Show Horse Association (BSHA) London International Horse Show.

Dog lovers, rejoice! The Premier Open Dog Show returns, offering competitors the chance to qualify for Crufts 2026.

This prestigious event boasts rosettes, prize money, and high-quality pet food prizes for the top dogs. Postal entries close on Tuesday, April 8, and online entries close on Tuesday, April 29 — visit the FDS website for schedules and entry details.

With a diverse line-up of family-friendly attractions, there is truly something for everyone at the Royal Welsh Spring Festival.

At the Smallholders Centre gain expert insights into the smallholding lifestyle with talks and demonstrations from the Glamorgan Smallholders networking and support group. Browse the agricultural tradestands to stock up on essentials, from buckets to farm machinery.

The Country Life Area hosts a hub of activities featuring the Premier Open Dog Show, Panic Family Circus, The Woodville Medieval Re-enactment Group, a petting farm, a donkey encounter, forestry competitions, and sporting and countryside activities, all set to live music from the bandstand.

In the Festival Display Ring be amazed by Joseph’s Amazing Camels, the Gentle Giants Shire Horse Display Team, Show Jumping and Working Hunter competitions, Scurry Driving, and Meirion Owen with his sheepdogs.

Watch wool handling and blade shearing competitions, alongside demonstrations from the Gwent Guild of Spinners and Weavers, a vintage shearing display, and wool-related tradestands in the Meirionnydd Shearing Centre. Competition entries open in late March—stay tuned for updates!

No visit to a Royal Welsh event would be complete without indulging in Wales’ finest food and drink.

Sample exquisite produce in the renowned Food Hall or enjoy a meal at one of the many food stalls in the Welsh Food Village, Gwledd | Feast.

Shopping enthusiasts can explore a vast array of tradestands, offering everything from rural essentials and artisan produce to handcrafted goods and countryside attire.



Travelling to the Royal Welsh Spring Festival is easy! Conveniently located where the A470 and A483 meet in Builth Wells, the Royal Welsh Showground is accessible from all major routes. The festival is dog-friendly and offers free onsite parking, ensuring a stress-free experience for visitors.

This unmissable weekend is a true showcase of the best of rural Wales. Whether you’re coming for the competitions, the entertainment, the shopping, or simply the atmosphere, the 2025 Royal Welsh Spring Festival is guaranteed to delight visitors of all ages.



