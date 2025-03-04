Various events are being planned to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Kington

The 80th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe will take place on May 8 2025.

The plans include bunting being put up, a best dressed window contest for shops and businesses, school projects, a live streaming of the National Service and music of the 1940’s with a fish and chip supper.

Representatives of various organisations in the town met recently to discuss ideas for the day.

Kington Mayor Councillor Philip Sell said: “There was a general desire to mark the occasion in Kington style. But those attending the meeting recognised that time was relatively short. It was felt that we should not be over ambitious, and put on a few, well run events.”

Councillor Sell said before VE Day bunting would be put up, a best dressed window contest will be held and the primary and high schools will work on VE Day awareness, liaise with Trefoil Guild members to talk about their experiences of VE Day and maybe put on an art exhibition.

At 9am on VE Day a flag will be raised at the Market Hall, the museum will be open with suitable exhibits and the museum and the library may host live discussions with local senior citizens giving recollections of the war years.

A live streaming of the National Service will be held at 11am and it will be shown in St Mary’s Church. It will be followed by a shared lunch and the proclamation will be read.

A special assembly will also be held at Lady Hawkins School’s war memorial.

At 6.30pm St Mary’s Church bells will ring for an hour and in the evening Ludlow Town Band will play at the Oxford Arms with songs from the 1940’s and people will be encouraged to sing along and dance and purchase fish and chip suppers.

The Old Picture House will be showing a film, possibly The Windermere Children and Kington Community Choir may play at either the Burton Hotel or Plas De Marine.

On Sunday, May 11 the Royal British Legion is organising a parade to the war memorial for a short service led by The Reverend Canon Dr Sally Welch at 11am.

A further meeting is planned later in March to firm up arrangements.