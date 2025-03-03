Police appeal for info after four-vehicle crash on busy A-road near Welshpool leaves one person in hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the four-vehicle smash which happened on the A458 west of Welshpool at around 7.40pm on Saturday (March 1).

The collision involved a BMW, Vauxhall, Audi, and a Ford and resulted in one person being taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

Dyfed-Powys Police can be contacted by ringing 101 and quoting the reference DP-20250301-335.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.

