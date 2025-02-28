Council's plan to replace farmhouse burnt down in May 2022 has been given the go ahead

Plans to demolish a farmhouse and build a new one near Builth Wells after it was gutted by fire nearly three years ago, have been approved by Powys planners.

But the question is, will the new farmhouse be built in less than the five and half years it took to the French Government to rebuild the world renowned Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Powys County Council’s Edward Protheroe lodged the planning application in December to demolish Glan yr Afon in Painscastle and replace it by building a new three bedroom home.

The five bedroom farmhouse which is part of the council’s county farm estate was destroyed by fire in May 2022.

It was the home to the sitting tenants before the fire.

Local county councillor, Gareth E Jones of the Powys Independents group is “aware” and has supported the planning application, but questioned how long it has taken the authority to get to this stage.

He posed questions to several member of the Liberal Democrat/Labour cabinet about the work being done to replace the farmhouse.

Cllr Jones who lodged his questions to mark 1,000 days since the farmhouse was ablaze, said: “To date little or no action has been taken to replace the farm house, while we have seen France largely rebuild Notre Dame during that period.

“The tenants face a third lambing (season) while living in the temporary accommodation on site.

“In my view the rebuild should have been completed within nine to 12 months and not the three plus years it is going to be.”

He asked why there had been a delay and when can the tenants expect to move in?

Cllr Jones also wanted to know what actions are in place to ensure a similar situation “does not occur again” in the future.

The reply comes jointly from three senior councillors, the council leader, Liberal Democrat, Cllr James Gibson-Watt, cabinet member for finance Labour’s Cllr David Thomas. and cabinet member for planning and property, Liberal Democrat Cllr Jake Berriman.

They answered: “A mobile home was installed, this provision enables the tenants to remain on site whilst permanent solutions are implemented.”

They explained that cabinet approved the capital funding needed to replace the building and the tender documentation to appoint a company to do the work was: “prepared and published in July 2023.”

The three said: “The contract for the refurbishment was awarded in October 2023, and the work commenced on site on January 8, 2024.

“Unfortunately, it became clear that the condition of the existing structure would not be suitable for supporting the new upper floor or roof.

“Due to uncertainty relating to cost, the project was paused.”

“Given the budget, a decision was made to build a new dwelling rather than refurbish the existing dwelling.

“A planning application was prepared and submitted for a new dwelling.”

The explained that the process was delayed due to the need of having an ecological survey submitted as part of the application process.

They said that these surveys needed to be done at: “different times of the year.”

The trio said: “The application was approved on February 20.”

Work on the new farmhouse is expected to start in June and they predict it will be handed over to the tenants in February next year.

The triumverate added that the strategic property department has conducted a review to: “align processes, increase decision making capacity and promote accountability.”

They hope this will “remove bottlenecks” in the decision making process that has harmed performance in this case.

The stunning Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris - repairs following a devastating fire in 2019 took five and a half years. From Pixabay free to use

Cllr James Gibson-Watt

Cllr Gareth E Jones - Powys County Council

The burnt down Glan yr Afon farmhouse. Plans to demolish the building and build a new farmhouse have been approved by Powys planners. From Powys County Council