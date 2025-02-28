Care sector 'faces collapse under the weight of spiralling costs' says Shropshire MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has called on the Government to "solve the crisis" in social care after she addressed a rally of care providers in Parliament on Tuesday (February 25).

The Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Health and Social Care spoke to several carers, including representatives from the more than 250 care providers in Shropshire.

It's believed that more than 3,000 people attended the rally to call for National Insurance exemptions for care providers - similar to those granted for the NHS.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan (centre in dark green) addressing the social care rally outside Parliament.

Mrs Morgan has called for the Government to exempt care organisations from what she described as a "self-defeating" National Insurance rise, and to complete a social care review within the year.

She said that the sector "faces collapse" and stated that research from the Liberal Democrats said that councils have to pay £53,352 a year in nursing costs per pensioner.

The North Shropshire MP added that social care accounts for around 80 per cent of the county council's budget.

Speaking after the rally, Helen Morgan MP said: "This is the first time that social care providers have ever felt the need to protest in this way. If that isn’t enough of a wake-up call for the Government then I do not know what is. This situation is simply unsustainable.

"The sector has been forced to take unprecedented action as it faces collapse under the weight of spiralling costs and a self-defeating National Insurance rise.

"The neglect that the Conservative Party showed towards the sector was unforgivable and brought us to this point, but the Labour government has done nothing but kick the can down the road on desperately needed reforms.

"It is not good enough for Ministers to say that social care reform will come in three years at the absolute earliest. Their review needs to be wrapped up within the year at the very latest. The sector and the people who rely on it simply cannot wait any longer."