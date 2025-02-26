Erasure's Andy Bell will be performing for one night at The Albert Hall, Llandrindod Wells

He will play at the Powys venue on Saturday, May 17 at 8pm.

The shows will feature songs from the new album and favourites from Andy’s solo catalogue alongside plenty of Erasure hits, and will see Andy performing with a live band featuring his main Ten Crowns collaborator, Grammy-winning US producer Dave Audé.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of their debut album in 2026, Erasure – who are currently working on new material – are one the world’s most successful, beloved and influential pop acts of all time and have released 25 hit albums (five of which topped the UK charts) as well as 35 hit singles, including A Little Respect, Sometimes, Blue Savannah, Love To Hate You, Always and Breathe.

All tickets are £45.50 + fees and gig goers will need to choose their seats when they book as there is reserved seating.

Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18+.

Maximum number of tickets per customer: 4

Book online with TicketSource at www.ticketsource.co.uk or call 0300 102 4255

For more information and to buy tickets visit thealberthall.co.uk