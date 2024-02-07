Met Office snow and ice warning raised to amber for parts of Shropshire

The amber alerts for snow and ice cover north Wales and north west Shropshire from 8am on Thursday to 3pm the same afternoon, and the Peak District and south Pennines from noon until 6pm.

The warnings follows a yellow weather warning for snow for most of Shropshire issued earlier this week for Thursday and Friday.

The Met Office said the new amber warnings mean snow and ice is expected to cause disruption across north Wales and northwest Shropshire.

There is a good chance that some rural communities could be temporarily cut off and travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

Two amber wanrings for snow and ice have been issued by the Met Office (picture Met Office)

The Met Office also warned of possible power cuts and some delays and cancellations to rail travel are likely.

Untreated pavements and cycle paths are likely to be impassable with injuries from slips and falls likely on icy surfaces

A reported 10cm to 15cm of snow is forecast widely across both amber warning areas, with up to 25cm possible on higher ground.

There are currently no flood warnings in place for Shropshire, but there are three less serious flood alerts - for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, the Tern and Perry catchments and the Upper Teme.

Live flood alert widget updates every 10 minutes:

A statement about the Severn Vyrnwy alert on the Environment Agency's flood checker page said roads and farmland were expected to start flooding. It said: "River levels are rising at the Llanymynech river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury. Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley. Minor roads between Maesbrook, Melverley and Pentre start to flood.

"We expect river levels to remain high until Thursday. Further rainfall is forecast for the end of the week and river levels may rise again as a result.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are clearing weed screens.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."