Shropshire firefighters called to tumble drier fire in north Wales

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a house fire with persons reported in Fenns Bank near Whitchurch at around 8.38pm on Friday.

Three crews were dispatched to the scene, just over the border in north Wales, from Ellesmere, Prees and Whitchurch fire stations.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found the blaze involved a tumble drier.

Fortunately, all people were accounted for. The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 9.29pm.