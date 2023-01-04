Patient turns up at A&E with ear wax despite trust declaring 'critical incident'

Stafford's County Hospital

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM), which also runs Royal Stoke University Hospital, declared the critical incident on December 30.

It said its emergency departments will continue to see the sickest patients first, but some patients could be waiting longer than 12 hours.

People have been asked to only use A&E in a serious or life-threatening emergency and for their help in picking up their loved ones from hospital as soon as they are able to go home.

But one patient turned up to A&E complaining of ear wax on New Year's Eve, according to a member of staff.

Royal Stoke accident unit sister Lesley Meaney tweeted: "Seriously what is up with the general population?