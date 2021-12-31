Notification Settings

Most read Shropshire Star stories online in 2021

By Ian HarveyNewsPublished:

From a baby surprise to Covid rule breakers, a movie star Shropshire castle and a peek inside a county star's luxury home, we take a look back at our most read stories in 2021.

1. Concrete foam to the rescue

110 St Michael's Street was filled with concrete foam to help prevent its collapse

In July a house in St Michael's Street, Shrewsbury, was filled with concrete foam to help prevent it crashing down into the street.

Read the full story here

2. Empty homes anger

There was anger when it was revealed in November that there were more than 4,000 homes left standing empty in the county while households in the area continue to be faced with homelessness.

Read the full story here

3. Covid rules a changin'

With covid rules see-sawing again throughout 2021, people were keen to catch up on the latest regulations when they changed in shops and supermarkets.

Read the full story here

4. Black Country star who dazzled Hollywood

Madeleine Carroll made two films with Gary Cooper

Readers were fascinated with how Black Country lass Madeleine Carroll became Hollywood's highest-paid actress in the 1930s.

Read the full story here

5. Railway station airgun teen locked up

A teenager caught carrying a painted-over airgun at Shrewsbury railway station was sent to youth detention for more than six months.

Read the full story here

6. Taxi driver sees red over yellow lines

Sean Milward outside his house

Shrewsbury taxi driver Sean Milward fought a battle against double yellow lines that the council painted on the road outside his house.

Read the full story here

7. Heartbreak for family as artist and 'Covid denier' dies

Gary Matthews was aged 46 when he died

The heartbroken family of a Covid-19 denier from Shrewsbury who died after contracting the virus urged people to help their loved ones avoid getting swept up in the lies.

Read the full story here

8. End of an era at Shrewsbury tobacconists

Charlie Adlard outside Adlards Tobacconists which has closed its doors for good

A shop once frequented by some of the biggest names in showbusiness closed its doors in January after 77 years.

Read the full story here

9. Recycling centre blazes

Smoke pouring from the blaze. Photo: Red Devil Drone instagram.com/reddevildrone

A blaze at a Telford recycling plant sent huge plumes of black smoke over the town and nearby M54, forcing lane closures.

Read the full story here

10. Stars on Shrewsbury’s streets

Michelle Keegan

TV stars Michelle Keegan and Joe Gilgun were seen filming in Shrewsbury for a new series of Sky One series Brassic.

Read the full story here

11. Tributes to former Shrews star Jagielka

Popular former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Steve Jagielka

Tributes were paid after former Shrewsbury Town and AFC Telford midfielder Steve Jagielka died aged 43 in March.

Read the full story here

12. Police car crashes and armed officers raid building

A police car sustained damage in the collision. Picture: Bob Griffiths

A police car was involved in a crash and armed officers raided a business premises in a September night of high drama in Shrewsbury.

Read the full story here

13. Beauty spot rule breakers

The situation at Carding Mill valley on Sunday. Photo: South Shropshire safer neighbourhood teams

In January there was concern as Shropshire's parks and beauty spots were inundated with visitors, despite government advice to exercise locally.

Read the full story here

14. Katie Price in the clear after probe into Oswestry trip

Katie Price

Glamour model Katie Price was cleared of breaking lockdown restrictions by travelling to a luxury cabin in Shropshire for a Valentine's Day getaway as she was there for "legitimate business purposes".

Read the full story here

15. Fuel spill as drivers faced with shortages

Firefighters were called when a car was overfilled with petrol while drivers queued for fuel at stations across Shropshire during September’s shortages..

Read the full story here

16. Floods misery strike county again

Flooding in Ironbridge

Heavy rain from Storm Cristoph saw the River Severn burst its banks in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth in January.

Read the full story here

17. Cheers as pub reopens after £1m refit

The Riverside Inn, at Cound

The popular Riverside Inn, at Cound, near Shrewsbury, reopened after an investment of more than £1 million, creating 70 jobs.

Read the full story here

18. Au revoir to popular Shrewsbury restaurant

Bistro Jacques in Shrewsbury closed down

In Shrewsbury town centre, popular French restaurant Bistro Jacques closed down "due to unforeseen circumstances".

Read the full story here

19. Baby surprise for Jo

Richard Bennett with wife Jo and baby Jacob

Telford woman Jo Bennett gave birth to her first child - 16 HOURS after finding out she was pregnant when she went to A&E with stomach pains.

Read the full story here

20. Shropshire castle is a movie star

Stokesay Castle

Stokesay Castle near Craven Arms was chosen as a filming location for a new movie starring Billie Piper.

Read the full story here

21. Elderly woman waits NINE HOURS in the rain for an ambulance

Rita Tonks

Health chiefs apologised after an elderly woman waited nearly nine hours for an ambulance when she fractured her hip in a fall outside her home.

Read the full story here

22. Undercover footage shows calves kicked, punched and 'deprived of water'

Stills from underdcover footage filmed by the Animal Justice Project at Oaklands Livestock Centre in Shropshire

A Shropshire livestock centre was under fire after undercover footage emerged showing young calves being punched, kicked and abused prior to slaughter.

Read the full story here 23. Camper van enthusiast turns hobby into job after redundancy

Nick Smith

It was just a hobby – but after being made redundant during the lockdown, Nick Smith turned his passion for camper vans into a full-time job.

Read the full story here

24. Ex-cop held in jail over a DREAM

Gareth Wynne was arrested after confiding in a nurse about a violent dream

A retired police officer from Shrewsbury said he was held in jail for nine weeks because he had a violent dream while suffering from post-traumatic stress.

Read the full story here

25. A peek Through the keyhole at Joe’s place

Joe Hart's luxury home was put on the market

In March Shrewsbury-born football star Joe Hart put his luxurious pad on the market – for a cool £3.69 million.

Read the full story here

