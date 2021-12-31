Most read Shropshire Star stories online in 2021

1. Concrete foam to the rescue

110 St Michael's Street was filled with concrete foam to help prevent its collapse

In July a house in St Michael's Street, Shrewsbury, was filled with concrete foam to help prevent it crashing down into the street.

2. Empty homes anger

There was anger when it was revealed in November that there were more than 4,000 homes left standing empty in the county while households in the area continue to be faced with homelessness.

3. Covid rules a changin'

With covid rules see-sawing again throughout 2021, people were keen to catch up on the latest regulations when they changed in shops and supermarkets.

4. Black Country star who dazzled Hollywood

Madeleine Carroll made two films with Gary Cooper

Readers were fascinated with how Black Country lass Madeleine Carroll became Hollywood's highest-paid actress in the 1930s.

5. Railway station airgun teen locked up

A teenager caught carrying a painted-over airgun at Shrewsbury railway station was sent to youth detention for more than six months.

6. Taxi driver sees red over yellow lines

Sean Milward outside his house

Shrewsbury taxi driver Sean Milward fought a battle against double yellow lines that the council painted on the road outside his house.

7. Heartbreak for family as artist and 'Covid denier' dies

Gary Matthews was aged 46 when he died

The heartbroken family of a Covid-19 denier from Shrewsbury who died after contracting the virus urged people to help their loved ones avoid getting swept up in the lies.

8. End of an era at Shrewsbury tobacconists

Charlie Adlard outside Adlards Tobacconists which has closed its doors for good

A shop once frequented by some of the biggest names in showbusiness closed its doors in January after 77 years.

9. Recycling centre blazes

Smoke pouring from the blaze. Photo: Red Devil Drone instagram.com/reddevildrone

A blaze at a Telford recycling plant sent huge plumes of black smoke over the town and nearby M54, forcing lane closures.

10. Stars on Shrewsbury’s streets

Michelle Keegan

TV stars Michelle Keegan and Joe Gilgun were seen filming in Shrewsbury for a new series of Sky One series Brassic.

11. Tributes to former Shrews star Jagielka

Popular former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Steve Jagielka

Tributes were paid after former Shrewsbury Town and AFC Telford midfielder Steve Jagielka died aged 43 in March.

12. Police car crashes and armed officers raid building

A police car sustained damage in the collision. Picture: Bob Griffiths

A police car was involved in a crash and armed officers raided a business premises in a September night of high drama in Shrewsbury.

13. Beauty spot rule breakers

The situation at Carding Mill valley on Sunday. Photo: South Shropshire safer neighbourhood teams

In January there was concern as Shropshire's parks and beauty spots were inundated with visitors, despite government advice to exercise locally.

14. Katie Price in the clear after probe into Oswestry trip

Katie Price

Glamour model Katie Price was cleared of breaking lockdown restrictions by travelling to a luxury cabin in Shropshire for a Valentine's Day getaway as she was there for "legitimate business purposes".

15. Fuel spill as drivers faced with shortages

Firefighters were called when a car was overfilled with petrol while drivers queued for fuel at stations across Shropshire during September’s shortages..

16. Floods misery strike county again

Flooding in Ironbridge

Heavy rain from Storm Cristoph saw the River Severn burst its banks in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth in January.

17. Cheers as pub reopens after £1m refit

The Riverside Inn, at Cound

The popular Riverside Inn, at Cound, near Shrewsbury, reopened after an investment of more than £1 million, creating 70 jobs.

18. Au revoir to popular Shrewsbury restaurant

Bistro Jacques in Shrewsbury closed down

In Shrewsbury town centre, popular French restaurant Bistro Jacques closed down "due to unforeseen circumstances".

19. Baby surprise for Jo

Richard Bennett with wife Jo and baby Jacob

Telford woman Jo Bennett gave birth to her first child - 16 HOURS after finding out she was pregnant when she went to A&E with stomach pains.

20. Shropshire castle is a movie star

Stokesay Castle

Stokesay Castle near Craven Arms was chosen as a filming location for a new movie starring Billie Piper.

21. Elderly woman waits NINE HOURS in the rain for an ambulance

Rita Tonks

Health chiefs apologised after an elderly woman waited nearly nine hours for an ambulance when she fractured her hip in a fall outside her home.

22. Undercover footage shows calves kicked, punched and 'deprived of water'

Stills from underdcover footage filmed by the Animal Justice Project at Oaklands Livestock Centre in Shropshire

A Shropshire livestock centre was under fire after undercover footage emerged showing young calves being punched, kicked and abused prior to slaughter.

Read the full story here 23. Camper van enthusiast turns hobby into job after redundancy

Nick Smith

It was just a hobby – but after being made redundant during the lockdown, Nick Smith turned his passion for camper vans into a full-time job.

24. Ex-cop held in jail over a DREAM

Gareth Wynne was arrested after confiding in a nurse about a violent dream

A retired police officer from Shrewsbury said he was held in jail for nine weeks because he had a violent dream while suffering from post-traumatic stress.

25. A peek Through the keyhole at Joe’s place

Joe Hart's luxury home was put on the market