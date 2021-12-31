Most read Shropshire Star stories online in 2021

1. Concrete foam to the rescue
In July a house in St Michael's Street, Shrewsbury, was filled with concrete foam to help prevent it crashing down into the street.
2. Empty homes anger
There was anger when it was revealed in November that there were more than 4,000 homes left standing empty in the county while households in the area continue to be faced with homelessness.
3. Covid rules a changin'
With covid rules see-sawing again throughout 2021, people were keen to catch up on the latest regulations when they changed in shops and supermarkets.
4. Black Country star who dazzled Hollywood
Readers were fascinated with how Black Country lass Madeleine Carroll became Hollywood's highest-paid actress in the 1930s.
5. Railway station airgun teen locked up
A teenager caught carrying a painted-over airgun at Shrewsbury railway station was sent to youth detention for more than six months.
6. Taxi driver sees red over yellow lines
Shrewsbury taxi driver Sean Milward fought a battle against double yellow lines that the council painted on the road outside his house.
7. Heartbreak for family as artist and 'Covid denier' dies
The heartbroken family of a Covid-19 denier from Shrewsbury who died after contracting the virus urged people to help their loved ones avoid getting swept up in the lies.
8. End of an era at Shrewsbury tobacconists
A shop once frequented by some of the biggest names in showbusiness closed its doors in January after 77 years.
9. Recycling centre blazes
A blaze at a Telford recycling plant sent huge plumes of black smoke over the town and nearby M54, forcing lane closures.
10. Stars on Shrewsbury’s streets
TV stars Michelle Keegan and Joe Gilgun were seen filming in Shrewsbury for a new series of Sky One series Brassic.
11. Tributes to former Shrews star Jagielka
Tributes were paid after former Shrewsbury Town and AFC Telford midfielder Steve Jagielka died aged 43 in March.
12. Police car crashes and armed officers raid building
A police car was involved in a crash and armed officers raided a business premises in a September night of high drama in Shrewsbury.
13. Beauty spot rule breakers
In January there was concern as Shropshire's parks and beauty spots were inundated with visitors, despite government advice to exercise locally.
14. Katie Price in the clear after probe into Oswestry trip
Glamour model Katie Price was cleared of breaking lockdown restrictions by travelling to a luxury cabin in Shropshire for a Valentine's Day getaway as she was there for "legitimate business purposes".
15. Fuel spill as drivers faced with shortages
Firefighters were called when a car was overfilled with petrol while drivers queued for fuel at stations across Shropshire during September’s shortages..
16. Floods misery strike county again
Heavy rain from Storm Cristoph saw the River Severn burst its banks in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth in January.
17. Cheers as pub reopens after £1m refit
The popular Riverside Inn, at Cound, near Shrewsbury, reopened after an investment of more than £1 million, creating 70 jobs.
18. Au revoir to popular Shrewsbury restaurant
In Shrewsbury town centre, popular French restaurant Bistro Jacques closed down "due to unforeseen circumstances".
19. Baby surprise for Jo
Telford woman Jo Bennett gave birth to her first child - 16 HOURS after finding out she was pregnant when she went to A&E with stomach pains.
20. Shropshire castle is a movie star
Stokesay Castle near Craven Arms was chosen as a filming location for a new movie starring Billie Piper.
21. Elderly woman waits NINE HOURS in the rain for an ambulance
Health chiefs apologised after an elderly woman waited nearly nine hours for an ambulance when she fractured her hip in a fall outside her home.
22. Undercover footage shows calves kicked, punched and 'deprived of water'
A Shropshire livestock centre was under fire after undercover footage emerged showing young calves being punched, kicked and abused prior to slaughter.
23. Camper van enthusiast turns hobby into job after redundancy
It was just a hobby – but after being made redundant during the lockdown, Nick Smith turned his passion for camper vans into a full-time job.
24. Ex-cop held in jail over a DREAM
A retired police officer from Shrewsbury said he was held in jail for nine weeks because he had a violent dream while suffering from post-traumatic stress.
25. A peek Through the keyhole at Joe’s place
In March Shrewsbury-born football star Joe Hart put his luxurious pad on the market – for a cool £3.69 million.