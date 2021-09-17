Police car crashes and armed officers raid building in dramatic night in Shrewsbury

A collision between a blue Kia Cee'd and a police car took place on Monkmoor Road

Armed police arrived in Buttington Road, Monkmoor, at around 8.40pm, blocking off an alleyway near Vennington Walk. A police helicopter circled above while residents were told to stay indoors.

It was not clear why armed officers arrived, and concerned neighbours were out in the street, talking to one another to try and piece together what might be happening as more police arrived.

Earlier people were told to stay indoors, but a lot of people are out talking to neighbours, trying to work out what’s going on #monkmoor #shrewsbury pic.twitter.com/EqeOxGxNAh — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) September 17, 2021

At around 10pm, several police cars, marked and unmarked, arrived at Huws Gray in Monkmoor Road, before armed officers entered, shouting: "Armed police, get down!" Most officers left the site around 20-25 minutes later, with one police car remaining at the site.

Armed police with dogs at Huws Gray in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury tonight…. Shouts of “Armed police!” As they entered about 15 mins ago pic.twitter.com/Cn5ccs6dVE — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) September 17, 2021

Several police vehicles leaving Huws Gray in Monkmoor. One car remained there. Police vehicles also still in Buttington Road pic.twitter.com/QL6vBqQ1pq — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) September 17, 2021

At the other end of Monkmoor Road, the Abbey Foregate end near Tim Tim takeaway, a collision happened between a police car and a blue Kia Cee'd.

Chen Xiong, manager of the takeaway, said he heard a loud noise from the kitchen at around 10.30pm. "I heard a loud bang," he said. "It looked like a big crash. I don't think anyone was hurt but I don't know." He said it appeared that police took two people from the scene. It is not clear whether the crash is related to the activity at the other end of Monkmoor Road. The road remained open to traffic.

A collision between a car and a police car has taken place on Monkmoor Road near Tim Tim takeaway. Not known for certain if related to the other police activity further up the road pic.twitter.com/UAxHZAYF50 — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) September 17, 2021

Boss of the takeaway Chen Xiong said he heard a loud bang from the kitchen at around 10.30pm… he thinks two people were taken away by police pic.twitter.com/40UGY2nydh — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) September 17, 2021

Police said on social media that there was an incident involving the deployment of a helicopter in Shrewsbury, but there had been no reports of anyone injured or assaulted. The force also said it was dealing with an incident at McDonald's in Battlefield Road.

A statement said: "This evening, officers have been responding to what we believe to be an isolated and contained incident at McDonald's in Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury.

"We are also in attendance to a separate and unrelated incident nearby where we have also deployed the NPAS helicopter to support officers.

"We would like to reassure the local community that we have received no reports of anyone injured or assaulted."