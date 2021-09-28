Check for clusters of cockroaches in Shropshire as heating goes on this autumn

A cockroach stuck to sticky paper. Home of the harmful insect. Close up. Pic: tar9 at 123rf.com

The British Pest Control Association (BPCA) has issued a guide with advice on preventing the warmth-loving insects getting into homes and businesses in Shropshire where they like to huddle around heating ducts and pipes when the heating goes on.

And in the case of cockroaches prevention is much better than cure - because once they are difficult to kill.

Dee Ward-Thompson, BPCA head of technical, said: “Cockroaches will feed on almost anything, including refuse, faecal matter and food for human consumption.

"They also require access to water and will be generally found in inaccessible harbourages, close to water and food, such as ducting systems, drains, under units, at the back of white goods where the motor is situated and between cracks in tiles and skirting boards.

“Cockroaches are rarely able to survive out of doors in the British climate but thrive around the heating ducts and boiler rooms of large centrally heated buildings such as hospitals, bakeries, hotel and restaurant kitchens, and blocks of flats.

“They cluster around pipes, stoves, and sinks, especially in warm areas, and will often remain hidden during the day.”

And they can be vectors of disease, capable of carrying the organisms which cause food poisoning in humans and many other bacteria.

BPCA is the not-for-profit UK trade association representing organisations with a professional interest in the eradication of public health pests.

And it recommends taking steps to proof your home or business from cockroaches, rather than trying to deal with an infestation. Tips to prevent cockroaches include: