Dash cam appeal after two men killed in car crash with ambulance

Officers were called at 6.15am on Sunday morning following a collision outside Pengethley Garden Centre, in Peterstow, Ross on Wye.

The driver and passenger of the car, two men, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two ambulance staff were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses, in particular any motorists who were in the area and have dash cam footage.

Sergeant Dan Poucher said: "Next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with the families of those affected. If anyone was in the area early this morning and witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage we would ask them to get in contact with us."

The ambulance was not responding to a 999 call at the time of the collision. Four ambulances, three paramedic officers and an emergency doctor from Mercia Accident Rescue Service (MARS) responded to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The two occupants of the car sadly died at the scene.

“Two ambulance staff received treatment by ambulance colleagues on scene for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Hereford County Hospital for further assessment. The Trust will work closely with Officers from West Mercia Police on the investigation which is already underway.”

Any witnesses are asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 155s 250819.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org