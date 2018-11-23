Recycling bins for town centre

The town council wants to pilot bins with one section for plastics and cans and another for general waste.

Councillor Jay Moore put forward the idea saying similar bins were founds in towns and cities across the world.

“I don’t think there are any in towns in Shropshire that have introduced the bins,” he said.

“It would be good to lead the way and put recycling bins in the town, maybe in Bailey Street. Most of the problem seems to be with single use plastic, the coffee cups and other food wrapping that people have when they buy their lunch, eat it on the street and throw the rubbish in the bin.

“At the moment that rubbish isn't sorted.”

Councillor Olly Rose suggested that Cae Glas Park could be the first place to offer recycling bins.

“We have a lot of bins in the park. Maybe some could be dedicated recycling bins. We could even involve the schools in painting the recycling bins.”

The council agreed to contract Shropshire Council to see it it could work with the unitary authority to pilot recycling bins in the town centre and if successful be rolled out to other towns.