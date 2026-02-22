'Unique chance to plug Caribbean community gaps in Wolverhampton's city archives'

People with an interest in the subject will be sharing their knowledge at the 'Witnessing Gaps, Carrying Stories' event at Wolverhampton City Archives next month. The city is the first place outside of London to hold the unique workshop which is being promoted by The National Archives.

It will be held in-person on Saturday March 14 and will offer a small group the opportunity to engage deeply with original records through artistic practice and creative process led by guest artist and integrative arts counsellor Michelle Rodrigues.

Participants will be introduced to records from the collection, including photos, newspaper cuttings and reports, exploring Wolverhampton’s Caribbean heritage. Working with the artist they will consider their personal archives alongside official archival records, reflecting on their lives as living stories interwoven with past histories and future ones – the golden thread that connects people to their ancestral heritage and present possibilities.

They will also be encouraged to bring along an object, or artefact, of personal biographical significance which might inspire their artistic and creative practice over the course of the day and, working with the staff they will be invited to add to the Community Shelf to help carry stories across the generations.

Ms Rodrigues, who is from a mixed background, uses the power of storytelling and remembrance to explore themes of identity, place and belonging which have been central to her creative work.

She will help residents to searching for stories hidden within archival materials and show how creative processes offer space for unheard voices to arise.

Councillor Jeszemma Howl, the City of Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Governance and Digital, said: "This workshop is a unique opportunity for people to explore the richness of Wolverhampton’s Caribbean heritage and ensure its legacy continues to inspire future generations, weaving together official records and lived experience."

Some of the images depict community events, families and local gatherings with no descriptions given relating to why the photographs were taken.

Men playing dominoes in Wolverhampton

Witnessing Gaps, Carrying Stories, will take place at Wolverhampton City Archives, in Molineux Street. For more details and to apply for a free place please visit webpage https://tinyurl.com/53t3pbs5 by February 23. Please note, numbers will be limited to ensure individuals are able to get the most out of the workshop. The project has been made possible through a collaboration between Wolverhampton City Archives and The National Archives.

The project builds on a successful pilot held in London in 2024 and aims to take this project regionally, to enhance The National Archives’ public engagement across the UK. If you can assist with plugging the gaps book your place for the free workshop and bring your own item.

Heidi McIntosh, from Wolverhampton City Archives, added: "We are inviting people to come and apply for a special workshop which is looking at Caribbean history and heritage locally. Michelle will use some of the official archives that we've got here, but also encourage participants to bring in their own objects from their own families and personal stories."