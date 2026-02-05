'Bros was my secret pleasure!' Dicky Dodd's confession as he prepares to host 80s night at Molineux

Molineux is set to step back in time as 80s Rewind brings a night of neon, nostalgia and iconic music to Wolverhampton, hosted by the radio host and online personality.

The event, on Saturday, February 21, promises an immersive 1980s throwback experience, featuring live performances from VHS, a band known for delivering the biggest hits of the decade, followed by an 80s disco to keep the party going late into the night.

Guests can expect themed décor, party games and a lively atmosphere, with fancy dress strongly encouraged. Each ticket includes a welcome drink, and VIP booth packages are also available for those looking to elevate their evening with reserved seating and table drinks.