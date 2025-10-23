Russell Watson is heading to Wolverhampton Civic Hall next week - here’s when and how to get tickets

Known as The Voice, Russell will be performing some of his best-known tracks and favourite pieces both old and new including Va Pensiero, Nessun Dorma, Caruso, Where My Heart Will Take Me (from Star Trek: Enterprise), plus new songs Shine and Grow.

Russell’s legendary career began with a bang and only grew louder. As the first UK artist to score a transatlantic No. 1 in both the UK and the US, he has since achieved an incredible 8 top-ten albums, over 7 million album sales worldwide, and 4 Classical BRIT Awards. With a presence in the UK Top 20 on 17 separate occasions, Russell’s voice has cemented his place in the music history books as a global icon with achievements unmatched in the world of classical crossover music.

Join Russell Watson for a celebration of his 25-year career at Wolverhampton Civic Hall on Friday, October 31

Beyond the recording studio, Russell Watson has performed for some of the world’s most notable figures, including multiple appearances for Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles, and the late Pope John Paul II. Russell’s star power extends musical theatre as well, with roles in classics like Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds and Chicago.

Performing alongside his live band, this is the perfect chance to celebrate the incredible journey of one of the world’s greatest voices at Wolverhampton Civic Hall.

How to get tickets to see Russell Watson at Wolverhampton Civic Hall

See here for tickets.

Getting to the Civic Hall

University of Wolverhampton at The Halls is on North Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1RD. More information can be found here.

Performance time

Doors open 7pm on October 31.

Food and Drink

University of Wolverhampton at The Halls has multiple bars selling alcohol, soft drinks and snacks as well as a few hot food items. To see a full range of options, click here.

