The UK's luckiest postcodes in the Postcode Lottery revealed - which includes part of Staffordshire

The study, which analysed Postcode Lottery wins from January 2011 to June 2025, calculated the average number of wins per postcode district in each area. Preston emerged as the luckiest, with districts in the PR area averaging 51 wins each.

Warrington (WA) came in second place, boasting an average of 41.25 wins per district across its 16 postcode districts. Blackpool (FY) secured third with 40.50 wins per district across eight districts.

Nottingham (NG) ranked fourth, averaging 38.69 wins per district, despite having the second-highest total number of wins at 1,122 across 29 districts. Leicester (LE) rounded out the top five, with 37.29 wins per district from a total of 783 wins across 21 districts.

Postcode Lottery

Bolton (BL) was sixth with 36.10 wins per district, followed by Motherwell (ML) in Scotland with 34.58. Blackburn (BB) came eighth, averaging 34.38 wins per district, while Stockport (SK) and Stoke-on-Trent (ST) completed the top ten with 33.58 and 33.52 wins per district, respectively.

Commenting on the findings, Roberto Romanello of Bet Clever said: “What's interesting about this data is how dramatically the chances can change depending on where you live. Preston residents are 51 times more likely to see a win in their district than those living in East Central London.

"What can be seen is the more rural and remote communities struggling to match the luck of the urban areas, with Scottish island postcodes and remote parts of Wales falling towards the bottom of the rankings."