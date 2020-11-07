Medieval fayre moves online

Ludlow's Medieval Christmas Fayre is going online

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre is known for transforming Ludlow Castle into a medieval spectacle, packed with stalls and entertainment.

In a departure from the usual commitment to keeping things Medieval, all visitors need this year is an internet connection.

The event will go virtual for Saturday and Sunday November 28 and 29, with a series of fayre favourites being shown on the website, along with ticketed interactive workshops which will have limited places.

Mother and daughter team Prue and Abi Dakin, who run Shropshire-based independent company Dakin Events, have encouraged people to enjoy the fayre in its new format.

Prue said: “Each year we see up to 18,000 people flock to the Fayre over the weekend so when it became clear we could not stage the usual live show, we moved quickly to create a digital version.

“For many people, the Fayre is not only a favourite November event, it is part of their countdown to Christmas. It was vital to everyone involved that we were able to bring together an alternative which our supporters can enjoy.”

Abi said: “The Fayre means a huge amount not only to us as a family but also to the hundreds of people who work each year to deliver such a popular occasion.

“We hope the public can help by joining us online over the weekend and donating to ensure the Fayre will go ahead as strong as ever in the future.”

On Saturday, November 28, there will be a series of performances with theatre, music, jesters and storytelling, alongside bite-sized historical highlights, activities, behind the scenes tours, demonstrations and more.

Up until Christmas Day there will also be an online marketplace with Christmas gifts and unique treats.

As part of the event the organisers have arranged for a series of ‘meet the maker’ interviews across the weekend, and there will be a variety of competitions and opportunities to engage on social media.

The Saturday will see the 'Tournament of Knights', who will be fighting live with people able to vote to see who comes out victorious

On Sunday, November 29, there will be a number of ticketed interactive workshops and activities, from #hot cocktail masterclasses' to a lesson on how to 'make your own Christmas wreaths'.