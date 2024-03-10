Greg Rutherford drops out of Dancing On Ice final due to ‘significant injury’

Retired athlete Greg Rutherford has had to pull out of the Dancing On Ice final because of a “significant injury”, his skating partner has announced.

The 37-year-old Olympic long jumper was due to perform with Vanessa James in Sunday evening’s final of the ITV1 competition, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

However, hours before the show, James posted a photo of the pair on Instagram, saying they were on the way to the hospital after Rutherford was injured during rehearsals.

“Unfortunately Greg has sustained a significant injury this morning at rehearsals and won’t be able to perform tonight,” she said.

“We are on our way to the hospital for Greg to get examined further and receive the treatment he needs.”

In a statement, seen by the PA news agency, an ITV spokesperson said: “Sadly Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury whilst in rehearsals for the final episode of the current series.

“Greg and Vanessa have been such a popular couple this series and have performed some truly memorable routines.

“We will be helping to support Greg and wish him well with his recovery.

“We also want to thank him for being such a treasured member of the Dancing On Ice family.”

Commenting on the Instagram post, which was also shared to Rutherford’s account, fellow finalist Miles Nazaire said: “Not the same without you brother! Time to recover love you.”

Greg Rutherford has dropped out of the ITV1 show (Ian West/PA)

Coronation Street’s Claire Sweeney, who was voted off the show, said she was sending the pair her love.

On Saturday, Rutherford posted to his Instagram story to say Sunday’s performance would be “massive”.

He wrote: “Tomorrow is a massive day.

“Months of work. Blood, sweat and tears have gone into every performance, I have a friend for life in Vanessa James and can’t wait for you to see the showcase. It’s special.”

The finalists taking to the ice this evening, without Rutherford, are Made In Chelsea star Nazaire, radio presenter Adele Roberts and former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Torvill and Dean’s gold medal win at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo and the celebrities will perform a routine inspired by the skating duo’s performance to Ravel’s Bolero.

– The final of the show’s 16th series will air on ITV1 at 6.25pm.