US rapper Killer Mike ‘handcuffed’ at Grammy awards after winning three gongs

US rapper Killer Mike was filmed being taken away in handcuffs backstage at the Grammy awards after winning three gongs earlier in the night.

Video footage posted to social media appears to show the music star being detained, as a voice is heard saying: “Are you serious? What the f**k?”.

It came after the 48-year-old stormed the rap category, taking home best rap album for his sixth studio album, Michael, while his track Scientists And Engineers featuring Andre 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane won best rap song and best rap performance.

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department told the PA news agency that a man was arrested at the awards ceremony, but declined to provide their identity.

They said: “Just after four o’clock this afternoon, a male adult was detained by police for a physical altercation that occurred inside the Crypto arena.

“They handcuffed the individual and they removed them from the event and he is currently being questioned by authorities.

“If the individual is booked and arrested, then that’s when the identity will be available on that individual.”

The US star celebrated several Grammy wins on stage during the pre-telecast ceremony.

He said: “This is for all the people who think you’re too old to rap … we keep hip hop alive. Never ever stop doing what you do.”

He later added: “You cannot tell me dreams do not come true.”