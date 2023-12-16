US singer Kelly Clarkson scoops top prizes for chat show at Daytime Emmy Awards

Kelly Clarkson has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for her self-titled US chat show.

The 50th annual ceremony recognising outstanding achievement in TV programming was held at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles – after being postponed in June in response to the Hollywood strikes.

Hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, the ceremony saw General Hospital sweep the board taking home six prizes – including best daytime drama series – while All My Children star Susan Lucci received a lifetime achievement award.

The Kelly Clarkson Show scooped best daytime talk series, beating both The Drew Barrymore Show and The Jennifer Hudson Show, before the US singer was awarded best talk series host in a category that also saw US actress Drew Barrymore and Ryan Seacrest nominated.

It comes after 11 current and former employees accused Clarkson’s talk show of being a toxic workplace and “traumatising to their mental health”, with complaints about being overworked and underpaid made to Rolling Stone magazine earlier this year.

The Emmy wins also come weeks after Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock was ordered to pay her back more than 2.6 million dollars for “unlawfully procured” TV deals he made while acting as her manager.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is among the nominees for the Daytime Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards on Saturday – having received a total of 11 Daytime Emmy nods.

Zac Efron is also among the nominees for his Netflix series Down To Earth With Zac Efron.

Singer and TV presenter Clarkson got her big break after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002.