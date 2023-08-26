Rain fails to dampen spirits at seaside Victorious Festival

Jay Kay of Jamiroquai performing at the Victorious festival

Rain has failed to dampen the spirits of music-lovers as they partied at the seaside Victorious festival.

Acid jazz band Jamiroquai took to the main stage of the three-day event at Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Friday evening playing a greatest hits set including Space Cowboy and Virtual Insanity.

Festival-goers take a selfie in front of the Victorious sign (Ben Mitchell/PA)

On the Castle Stage – next to Henry VIII’s historic waterfront castle – DJ Pete Tong performed his Ibiza Classic with a 50-piece orchestra which kept the crowds dancing despite downpours of rain.

DJ Pete Tong performing at the Victorious Festival (Strong Island/Victorious Festival/PA)

On Saturday night, Club Foot rockers Kasabian are headlining the Common Stage while Mercury Prize winners Alt-J are headlining the Castle Stage with the Sunday night headline slot being taken by Grammy and Brit award winners Mumford & Sons.

Away from the main stages, the kids’ arena features a range of attractions including roaming dinosaurs and adventurous attractions including a climbing wall and zip wire and fairground rides.

People enjoy a zip line at the festival (Ben Mitchell/PA)

The site incorporates Southsea Skatepark which hosts roller discos through the weekend and football fans are able to pick up some tips from the team behind the England women’s beach soccer squad which normally train within the grounds of the festival site.

The crowds sing along to The Charlatans’ The Only One I Know (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Other acts performing during the weekend include Mae Mueller, Ben Howard, Sigrid, Ellie Goulding, Natalie Imbruglia, Friendly Fires, Annie Mac, Blossoms, The Charlatans, Belle and Sebastian, Jake Bugg, Kaiser Chiefs, Hard-Fi, The Vaccines, The Divine Comedy, The Coral, The Enemy and Katy B.

Mae Mueller was among those who performed (Strong Island/Victorious Festival/PA)