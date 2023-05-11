Eurovision’s Rylan Clark and Scott Mills dress as Ukrainian star and ‘mother’

Rylan Clark comments

Rylan Clark and Scott Mills transformed into former Eurovision star Verka Serduchka and his “mother” to commentate on the second semi-final.

The duo are providing commentary for this year’s knock out rounds in Liverpool on BBC One and iPlayer, as well as commentating on the final on BBC Radio Two.

They shared photos with Jedward taken outside the M&S Bank Arena with Clark dressed as the eccentric Ukrainian drag artist, who came second at the contest in 2007, while Scott became his mother.

When the contest was hosted in Kyiv in 2017, Serduchka, the creation of comedian Andriy Danylko, featured in a number of sketches that showcased “the life of Verka” alongside his long-suffering mother.

Danylko remains a regular on the judging panel for Vidbir, the Ukrainian national selection process for Eurovision.

Serduchka is among the Ukrainian acts who will perform during Saturday’s grand final, which will showcase the country’s music.