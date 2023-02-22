Bono presents Steven Spielberg with lifetime award at Berlin film festival

Bono and Steven Spielberg at Berlinale

Bono made a surprise appearance at the Berlin international film festival to present Steven Spielberg with a special lifetime achievement award.

The U2 frontman described Spielberg as “one of the biggest big shots in Hollywood”, as he presented the Oscar-winning director with the honorary Golden Bear award on Tuesday.

Members of the Irish rock band attended the International Berlinale festival for the premiere of documentary Kiss The Future, in which Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton all star.

The U2 frontman described Spielberg as ‘one of the biggest big shots in Hollywood’ (Joel C Ryan/AP)

The band, who recently announced a new 2023 Las Vegas residency, gave a special performance ahead of the screening and were later joined on stage by actor Matt Damon.

Later, while presenting the award to Spielberg, Bono told audiences that Spielberg was “out of this world”.

“He’s not really a celebrity, is he? Thank God for that,” he said, per US outlets who attended the event.

Bono attended the festival for the premiere of documentary Kiss The Future, in which he stars with band members The Edge and Adam Clayton (Jens Kalaene/dpa/AP)

“We know he’s one of the biggest of the big shots in Hollywood, but we get the sense he doesn’t quite belong there and we’re kind of relieved.”

He added: “Tonight you’re giving the Golden Bear to Steven Spielberg for the right reasons.

“But his lifetime achievement is not just his work. It is his actual life, his actual family.”

U2 musicians Bono, centre, and Adam Clayton, left, stand onstage with producer and actor Matt Damon at the stage presentation of the film Kiss the Future (Jens Kalaene/AP)

Past recipients of the honorary Golden Bear award include Dustin Hoffman, Kirk Douglas and Meryl Streep.

Spielberg, 75, is known for Hollywood blockbusters including ET, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park and Jaws.

His most recent film The Fabelmans tells the mostly true story of his own childhood and introduction to filmmaking in post-war America.

Steven Spielberg holds his honorary Golden Bear trophy (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The film, starring Paul Dano and Michelle Williams, has already received wide critical acclaim, picking up top nods and wins at the 2023 Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.