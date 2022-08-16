Notification Settings

ASAP Rocky charged with two counts of assault with a firearm in Los Angeles

Showbiz

The US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a victim in an incident last year.

ASAP Rocky at Wireless Festival 2013 – Day 3 – London

ASAP Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a firearm, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has announced.

The US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a victim in an incident that occurred in November of last year.

The DA’s office said he also allegedly fired the weapon in the direction of the victim in a subsequent confrontation.

Mayers, 33, who recently welcomed his first child with Rihanna, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.

The Fashion Awards 2019 – London
“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offence that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” said District Attorney George Gascon.

“My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Mayers is due to be arraigned on Wednesday August 17 in Los Angeles.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Robbery/Homicide Division.

