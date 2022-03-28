Whoopi Goldberg says the Academy will not take Will Smith’s Oscar away

Will Smith at 94th Academy Awards

US chat show host Whoopi Goldberg says Will Smith “made a mistake” but the Academy would not take his best actor prize away for slapping Chris Rock.

The former Oscars host said the King Richard star had been under a lot of pressure on the night and had “snapped” and “overreacted”.

Smith went on stage and hit the comedian in front of a star-studded audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, after Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her hair loss.

Red Table Talk host Pinkett Smith has previously spoken about her struggles with alopecia and said it is what prompted her to shave her head.

The incident prompted enormous backlash on social media and across Hollywood, with the Academy saying it “does not condone violence in any form”, and involvement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Speaking on her talk show The View, Goldberg said: “We’re not going to take that Oscar from him.

“There will be consequences, I’m sure, but I don’t think that that’s what they’ll do, particularly because Chris said, ‘Listen, I’m not pressing any charges’.

WILL SMITH ASSAULTS CHRIS ROCK OVER JOKE: History was made at Sunday's Academy Awards, but #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the altercation everyone is talking about and discuss if it overshadowed the moments that should have been celebrated. https://t.co/Ah9MDZwvCD #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kNMoxwHKeh — The View (@TheView) March 28, 2022

“(Smith) made a mistake… overreactions, mistakes were made. I think he overreacted.

“He had one of those moments where he was like… just stop. And you’ve got all the pressure of hoping that you win and trying to keep your face.

“I get it, not everyone acts the way we would like them to under pressure, some people just snap. He snapped.

“I don’t know if they spoke or if he apologised or not, all I know is that sometimes you get to a point and you behave badly.”

Tiffany Haddish (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Other celebrities defended Smith, with comedian Tiffany Haddish saying the incident was “the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen”.

“When I saw a black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me,” she told People magazine at the Governors Ball after the ceremony.

“Maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.”

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

Smith’s son Jaden Smith, 23, also appeared to defend his father’s actions, tweeting “And That’s How We Do It”.

Tennis star Serena Williams, whose father was played by Smith in King Richard, shared a video on her Instagram story showing her looking shocked, later admitting she “had to put her drink down”.

Rapper 50 Cent shared a photo of the moment on Instagram and wrote: “B!tch don’t you ever play with me. LOL.”

After being named best actor for his performance in King Richard, Smith used his acceptance speech to apologise to the Academy and “all my fellow nominees” – but not Rock.

Stand-up comics are very adept at handling hecklers.Violent physical assault… not so much.#UgliestOscarMoment_Ever pic.twitter.com/enUimEoLV6 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 28, 2022

Other famous faces criticised the incident, including Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who dubbed it the “ugliest Oscar moment ever”.

He added: “Stand-up comics are very adept at handling hecklers. Violent physical assault… not so much.”

Actress Mia Farrow tweeted: “It was just a joke. Jokes are what Chris Rock does.

“Always has been edgy. This was a mild joke for him. And I love GI Jane.”

Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 28, 2022

The Last Samurai producer Marshall Herskovitz urged the Academy to do more than simply issue a statement in response to the incident.

He said on Twitter: “I call upon the Academy, of which I am a member, to take disciplinary action against Will Smith.

“He disgraced our entire community tonight.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin suggested Smith set a bad precedent for her profession.

I call upon the Academy, of which I am a member, to take disciplinary action against Will Smith. He disgraced our entire community tonight. — Marshall Herskovitz (@MHerskovitz) March 28, 2022

She said on Twitter: “Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.

“Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”