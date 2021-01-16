David Walliams sends video support message for Shropshire pupils

David Walliams

The writer, television presenter and actor wanted to wish the best to students and staff at all the schools in the Marches Academy Trust's care and give them motivation to keep going throughout the country's third lockdown.

Walliams, who is known best for being a judge on Britain's Got Talent and creating comedy sketch shows such as Little Britain, is also a best-selling children's author.

A spokesperson from the Marches Academy Trust said: "We are honoured that comedian, actor, author, and television personality David Walliams has given up his time to send students and staff across The Marches Academy Trust another special video message!"

In the video Walliams said: "A big hello to all the students and staff at the Marches Academy Trust.

"It's David Walliams saying hello to you again - I said hello to you at the last lockdown and I wanted to say hello to you again.

"I hope you guys are doing well and I hope you are all supporting each other as much as you possibly can.