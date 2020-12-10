The Darling Buds Of May returning as The Larkins

Bradley Walsh

The Darling Buds Of May is making a TV comeback – this time as The Larkins.

HE Bates’ novel was last adapted 30 years ago and became a hit of the same name, starring Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The book is being adapted again by ITV, as The Larkins.

The six-part comedy drama series will star Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan as Pop and Ma Larkin.

It is being penned by screenwriter Simon Nye, known for The Durrells, Men Behaving Badly and Finding Alice.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shot to fame in The Darling Buds Of May (Ben Birchall/PA)

ITV said it hopes to captures “the warmth, optimism and escapism of the Larkin family for a modern generation”.

Nye said: “The novels are short, hilarious and magical.

“We will be expanding the Larkins’ world a little and can’t wait to immerse ourselves in this glorious countryside idyll.”

Set in the late 1950s, The Larkins is the story of a working-class family led by wheeler-dealer Pop Larkin and his wife Ma, together with their six children.

Walsh said: “I’m thrilled to be asked to be part of this much loved and iconic series of stories.

“The warmth and affection that HE Bates has generated through his books is so uplifting and I cannot wait to be part of the Larkin family. It’ll be a hoot!”