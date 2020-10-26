Tom Holland shares major Spider-Man 3 update

Tom Holland

Tom Holland has celebrated the start of production on Spider-Man 3.

The 24-year-old actor shared an update with fans as he arrived on a private jet to start filming.

He said: “Ok we just landed in Atlanta and it’s time for Spider-Man 3, let’s go!”

(Tom Holland/Instagram/PA)

It has previously been reported that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro in the forthcoming film.

The Oscar-winner previously played the bright blue villain in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, starring Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker.

It has also been reported that Benedict Cumberbatch will appear in the film, reprising his role as the Marvel superhero Doctor Strange.