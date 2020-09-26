Ex-Olympic skier Graham Bell and hurdler Colin Jackson join Dancing on Ice

Sportsmen Colin Jackson and Graham Bell have joined Dancing on Ice.

Bell, 54, is an ex-Olympic skier and admitted that the “transferable skills of edge control, balance” in his sport would be useful on the ice.

He told BBC Breakfast: “Ice doesn’t scare me, it’s the dancing.”

His experience in that department is limited to “dancing on tables, wearing ski boots in apres ski. It’s not graceful and elegant!,” he said.

Former Olympic hurdler Jackson, 53, said: “I’m going to try and that’s the most important thing.

“You go out there, you enjoy yourself and you learn a new skill, and to hone the skill of skating will just be a huge, huge plus.”

Myleene Klass, Jason Donovan, Denise Van Outen, soap stars Joe-Warren Plant and Faye Brookes and DJ Sonny Jay have previously been announced for the ITV show.

From slaloms ⛷ to salchows ⛸, it's @skigrahambell's time to take to the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/oP4qwuoh5b — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) September 26, 2020

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return as presenters and the expert panel of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will resume their roles as judges.

Klass was the first star to be unveiled, announcing the news on Instagram by saying: “Guess who won’t be holding the coats at the side of the rink anymore! I am so, so excited to be joining the cast of Dancing On Ice.”

Neighbours-turned-musical star Donovan confirmed his signing, saying: “My daughter Molly is very excited about me doing shapes on the dancefloor, or maybe not… depending on how it goes!”

The show returns to ITV in the new yeaar.