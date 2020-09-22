Netflix cancels star-studded Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance after one series

Netflix has cancelled the star-studded fantasy series Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance after one season.

The show relied on puppets rather than CGI and boasted a stellar cast of voice actors, including Taron Egerton, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs, Simon Pegg and Lena Headey.

It was a prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson film The Dark Crystal and arrived on Netflix to critical acclaim in August 2019.

However, the streaming giant has confirmed it will not be returning for a second season.

Executive producer Lisa Henson said: “We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance.

“We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes, and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future.”

The cancellation came days after the show won an Emmy for outstanding children’s programme.

Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance joins other Netflix shows to be cancelled after a single season, including Turn Up Charlie, which starred Idris Elba, and drama Messiah.