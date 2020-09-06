Whoopi Goldberg: I didn’t work for five years after I mocked Bush

Whoopi Goldberg has said she “lost everything” after she made jokes about President George W Bush in 2004.

The Sister Act star said she missed out on jobs and lost endorsements after she mocked the then-president at a Democratic fundraiser in New York.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore in her new digital series The Art Of The Interview, she said: “Listen, I got very, very lucky because I got into some trouble where I pissed off a politician and then I lost everything really.

“I lost my ability to make a living, I lost any kind of things that I had going on that would bring money in, so I didn’t work for five years.”

However, she said broadcaster Barbara Walters helped her land her current job on US talk show The View.

She said: “Barbara Walters, God bless her, said, ‘I need another person. Would you ever consider?’ And I was like, ‘Yes’. Because I had gone through all of my savings.

“You know, taking care of your family, everything is sitting on you. And so, I went through everything and she gave me a job which has lasted 10 years now and I’m really grateful for.”