Channel 4 commissions The National Comedy Awards For Stand Up To Cancer

Channel 4 has commissioned a new comedy awards show in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

The awards, which will air next year, will honour emerging and established comedians.

Viewers will vote for the key prizes, alongside two additional special recognition awards.

We have also today announced three more brand new commissions. In comedy: The National Comedy Awards for @SU2C, will bring the best-loved comedy stars together to celebrate the brilliant work of the comedy world.#EdinburghTVFestival https://t.co/RKjln0Ou5W pic.twitter.com/Lr8oAGhhbq — Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) August 25, 2020

Phil Harris, head of entertainment at Channel 4, said: “This is an award show for our times.

“Fans will be able to vote on the people, some established and others less so, who really make them laugh.

“We will be celebrating some incredible comedy talent while supporting the incredible Stand Up To Cancer.

“It promises to be a very special night of TV.”

Advertising

The broadcaster has also commissioned a travelogue starring comedian Rosie Jones titled A Great British, Female, Gay, Disabled Covid Compliant Adventure.

In the four-part series she will tour the UK.

Jones said: “I spent lockdown back in Yorkshire with my parents, which was… tricky.

“But it did remind me how beautiful my hometown of Bridlington is, with its beautiful beaches, wildlife and lovely locals.

Advertising

In unscripted: Comedian Rosie Jones isn’t going to let a pandemic stand in the way of her travel plans. She’s off on an adventure that ticks all the boxes…A Great British, Female, Gay, Disabled, Covid Compliant Adventure (w/t).#EdinburghTVFestival https://t.co/mqpiSQySAL pic.twitter.com/10RZ6DtdLG — Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) August 25, 2020

“I want to explore more brilliant places like this. To be honest, I’m just over the moon to be leaving the house again.”

The Birth Of Daniel F Harris, a new drama by Pete Jackson, has also been commissioned by Channel 4.

The drama will tell the story of a boy who was brought up while locked in a house by his father after his mother was killed in a car crash.

Aged 18, he then discovers a new world he never knew existed.

Jackson said the drama is “a great opportunity to re-evaluate our world through the eyes of someone for whom it’s all completely new”.