Liam Gallagher celebrates album chart success

Liam Gallagher has celebrated his third solo UK number one album, saying “not bad for an unsophisticated parka monkey”.

MTV Unplugged, a live recording of the singer performing at Hull City Hall, is top of the Official Charts Company rankings.

Last week’s number one, Lady Gaga’s Chromatica, drops to second place.

Gallagher’s is the first live album to reach the UK top spot in six years, since George Michael’s Symphonica in 2014.

The former Oasis star told OfficialCharts.com: “Nobody told me there’d be days like these, strange days indeed.

“Most peculiar mama. Three number one albums in three years… not bad for an unsophisticated parka monkey. Thanks to everyone who made it happen.”

Last year, Gallagher’s album Why Me? Why Not became his second solo number one, following the success of As You Were in 2017.

MTV unplugged was originally scheduled to be released in April, however the date was pushed back as the vinyl manufacturer was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rockstar by DaBaby, featuring Roddy Ricch, is enjoying a fifth week at Number One on the Official Singles Chart.

Rain On Me, by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, is at number two followed by Rover by S1Mba featuring DTG.