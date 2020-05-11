Simon Cowell ‘thrilled’ to appear in new Scooby-Doo film alongside son Eric

Simon Cowell has said he is “thrilled” to appear in the new Scooby-Doo film alongside his six-year-old son Eric.

Music mogul Cowell appears as himself in animated movie Scoob!, while Eric is listed on IMDB as voicing a character named Ben.

The film, also featuring the voices of Mark Wahlberg, Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried, had been set to arrive in cinemas on May 15 but due to the coronavirus pandemic is heading straight to digital services.

Cowell, 60, shared a picture of him and Eric in a recording booth as well as a still of his likeness in the film and spoke of his pride at working with his son.

He wrote on Instagram: “I watched Scooby Doo as a kid and now I’m thrilled to be watching it again with my son Eric. So when we got asked to be in the new Scooby Doo movie ‘@SCOOB!’, it was the quickest yes I’ve ever said.

“We never really got to find out how Scooby and Shaggy met the rest of the gang and now we do.

“It’s brilliant and what’s more brilliant is that you will be able to watch it at home on May 15.”

Scoob! features a star-studded voice cast including Wahlberg as superhero Blue Falcon, Efron as Fred Jones and Seyfried as Daphne Blake.

Comedian Frank Welker will voice Scooby-Doo while Will Forte appears as Shaggy Rogers.