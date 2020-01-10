Another major Hollywood awards ceremony goes meat-free

Another major Hollywood awards ceremony is going meat-free, with the Critics’ Choice Awards announcing it will only serve plant-based food.

Stars will be able to choose from a menu including vegetarian tacos, burritos and burgers during Sunday’s ceremony in Santa Monica.

Organisers of the annual awards show said they wanted to “shine a light on sustainability and the ever-growing climate crisis our world is facing” by offering only plant-based meals.

Joey Berlin, CEO of the Critics Choice Association, said: “When planning this year’s awards show, we wanted to be mindful of the impact that our event has on the environment.”

Mr Berlin added he was “looking forward to providing our incredible honourees, nominees and guests with delicious and thoughtful food during our show”.

Sunday’s Golden Globes also served only plant-based food to its Hollywood stars.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said it wanted to raise awareness about food consumption and waste.

Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix – who won best actor in a drama film – was reportedly instrumental in the switch.

He praised the HFPA in his acceptance speech for “recognising and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change, it’s a very bold move, making tonight plant-based”.

The 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards take place on Sunday. Martin Scorsese’s sprawling gangster epic The Irishman leads the way with 14 nominations, including for best film.

British nominees include The Crown’s Olivia Colman and Fleabag writer and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.