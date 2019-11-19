RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalists in photoshoot with Rankin

The three remaining queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK have appeared in a colourful photoshoot by fashion photographer Rankin beforethe show’s grand finale.

Divina de Campo, The Vivienne and Baga Chipz looked typically glamorous as they posed up for Rankin and discussed how appearing on Drag Race has changed their lives.

Speaking to Grazia magazine, de Campo said she has been asked for selfies by fans while at the supermarket – even when not in drag.

Divina de Campo is in the final of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Drag Race UK x Rankin for Grazia/PA)

She said: “Now I get recognised in the random aisle of Aldi. People go, can we have a picture? It’s much more often now when I’m out of drag.”

De Campo, who was pictured by Rankin wearing a red wig and glittering tiara, said she “hates” the competition aspect of the show but accepts it is necessary to advance her career.

She said: “You have to put yourself into positions that make you uncomfortable. It took me out of my box, completely.”

The Vivienne, pictured wearing a pink wig and ruffled red top, said the experience of being on Drag Race had been “nuts, absolutely crazy”.

Advertising

The Vivienne described her experience on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as ‘nuts’ (Drag Race UK x Rankin for Grazia/PA)

“You have this expectation, now you’re a Ru girl,” she said. “I just wanted to elevate my drag. It’s like the Dragon’s Den of drag queens. You go in, you pitch what you’re good at, then hopefully the world falls in love with you.”

Asked about how the UK version of the show differs from its US counterpart, The Vivienne said: “We all love the American show, obviously. But it’s evident to see in ours that the queens are a lot friendlier to each other, looking out for one another.”

Chipz, the third finalist, revealed the experience on Drag Race has made her “more professional”.

Advertising

She said: “Before gigs, I used to have a few gin and tonics or Jager Bombs, and I’d wear any old shite. Some gigs, I wouldn’t even wear lashes or nails. Now, I’ve got to keep it all up.”

The BBC confirmed earlier this month that RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, an adaption of the hugely popular US show, will return for a second season.

The finalists of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK feature in the latest edition of Grazia magazine (Grazia/PA)

Host RuPaul Charles said: “This season’s queens proved that Britain’s Got Charisma Uniqueness Nerve and Talent and I want to see more! Here’s to another season of love, laughter and light!”

The final of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is on Thursday at 8pm on BBC iPlayer.

Grazia is on sale now.