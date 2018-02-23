Mrs Brown’s Boys star Brendan O’Carroll won’t need a bra for next TV role

Mrs Brown’s Boys star Brendan O’Carroll has said he is delighted to be shedding a bra for his new role – as a quiz show host.

O’Carroll – best known for his Mrs Brown alter-ego – will present For Facts Sake – a twist on his famous “feckin” catchphrase – for BBC One.

It will “celebrate ordinary people and their extraordinary facts”, with two teams competing against each other.

Each team will be captained by a rotating cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys’ regulars, with the rest of the panel made up of members of the audience.

“When we did the pilot it was great fun. If we can capture that on the screen we are all in for a good time.”

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore said: “I can’t wait for Brendan O’Carroll to bring his own inimitable warmth and wit to a brand new comedy panel show for BBC One.”

Entertainment commissioning controller Kate Phillips said: “Brendan is extremely funny but also extremely curious and I know our viewers will have a ball laughing and learning with him.”

The series will air later this year.