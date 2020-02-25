Incubus to play Birmingham show

The quintet will perform two exclusive Make Yourself sets in London before bringing their tour to the city's O2 Academy.

Last year marked 20 years of their triple Platinum album Make Yourself, and saw Incubus honouring the album on an extensive, sold out North American tour.

Formed in 1991, the band is best known for songs such as Drive, Wish You Were Here, Vitamin, Love Hurts, Nice to Know You, Stellar, Anna Molly, Dig and many more.

Worldwide, Incubus has sold more than 19 million albums.

Incubus will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on June 4.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

For more information, click here.