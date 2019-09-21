Patriotic pride bubbles up at Proms and Prosecco in the Park

The popular music event near Newport saw 1,500 people come through the gates for six hours of live music that culminated in a finale in the vein of the Last Night of the Proms including Rule Britannia.

Organiser Esther Wright said: "It was absolutely fab, certainly helped by the weather – it was glorious.

"It's our third year and I would say it's the highest standard musically we've ever had.

Two spectators enjoying the sunshine

"There was a really nice mix of ages too – families, grandparents, children playing cricket in the grounds."

She said that headline Jon Moses in particular had the crowds "eating out of his hands".

This year 1,500 people attended, about 100 down on last year's show.

Jon Moses and Classical Reflection on stage for the proms finale

As well as the music there were the usual free circus workshops and nature workshops to keep children entertained, and top quality street food, craft beers, Prosecco and champagne.

Esther said: "We're grateful for the local people that support it, local businesses. We had some local musicians take part as well – the Darby Singers and the Ronnies.

"As we're packing everything away we're already thinking about next year."