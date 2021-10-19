The story of Reggae takes to the stage

By Sue AustinMid WalesMid Wales entertainmentPublished:

A Joyous Jamaican Journey returns to Theatr Clwyd in the form of the production, Rush.

The JA Reggae Band
The JA Reggae Band

A musical charting the history of reggae’s evolution through the decades, Rush tells the story of the musical genre, starting from the arrival of the Windrush Generation. It highlighs the positive impact immigration can have on a wider culture.

The show takes the audience on a journey covering the history of Jamaica, slavery and the Commonwealth through to the racism faced by the ‘Windrush Generation’ when they arrived in what they believed to be their Motherland.

Narrated by comedian John Simmit, Rush features ska, rock steady, calypso, gospel, lovers rock, dancehall and Reggae played live by the JA Reggae Band.

Owen Miller, Director and Producer of the show was, until recently, Tour Manager for The Jackson’s and has worked in the music industry for over 36 years.

He said: "Get ready to enjoy the music of Desmond Dekker, Jimmy Cliff, Tootsand The Maytals, Prince Buster, Bob Marley and The Wailers, Millie Small and many more."

Rush – A Joyous Jamaican Journey can be seen at Theatr Clwyd on October 31.

Tickets are available from the Theatr Clwyd Box Office on 01352 344101 or at www.theatrclwyd.com.

Mid Wales entertainment
Entertainment
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News