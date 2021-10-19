The story of Reggae takes to the stage

The JA Reggae Band

A musical charting the history of reggae’s evolution through the decades, Rush tells the story of the musical genre, starting from the arrival of the Windrush Generation. It highlighs the positive impact immigration can have on a wider culture.

The show takes the audience on a journey covering the history of Jamaica, slavery and the Commonwealth through to the racism faced by the ‘Windrush Generation’ when they arrived in what they believed to be their Motherland.

Narrated by comedian John Simmit, Rush features ska, rock steady, calypso, gospel, lovers rock, dancehall and Reggae played live by the JA Reggae Band.

Owen Miller, Director and Producer of the show was, until recently, Tour Manager for The Jackson’s and has worked in the music industry for over 36 years.

He said: "Get ready to enjoy the music of Desmond Dekker, Jimmy Cliff, Tootsand The Maytals, Prince Buster, Bob Marley and The Wailers, Millie Small and many more."

Rush – A Joyous Jamaican Journey can be seen at Theatr Clwyd on October 31.