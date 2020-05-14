Advertising
Hollywood junkyard: Can you identify the iconic movie car parts?
Put the pedal to the metal and get ready to push your brain into sixth gear to beat this brainteaser.
From Greased Lightning to the Batmobile, there have been many famous vehicles racing onto cinema screens across the decades.
But can you spot all 20 famous motors in this junkyard scene created by Leasing Options?
Found all that you can? For the answers, click here.
