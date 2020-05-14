Menu

Advertising

Hollywood junkyard: Can you identify the iconic movie car parts?

By Rebecca Sayce | Features | Published:

Put the pedal to the metal and get ready to push your brain into sixth gear to beat this brainteaser.

Grease Lightning in hit musical film Grease

From Greased Lightning to the Batmobile, there have been many famous vehicles racing onto cinema screens across the decades.

But can you spot all 20 famous motors in this junkyard scene created by Leasing Options?

Can you name all the famous film cars in this image?

Found all that you can? For the answers, click here.

Features Entertainment
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News