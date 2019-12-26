Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, Slipknot, The Jonas Brothers and more: Top shows coming to the Midlands and Shropshire in 2020

From rock tours to comedy gigs and theatre shows - we take a look at some of the top shows coming to the Midlands and Shropshire in 2020.

Andre Rieu: 70 Years Young

When? January 4 to 5

Where? Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury. Light House Media Centre, Wolverhampton. Cineworld Wolverhampton. Cineworld Shrewsbury

Maestro Andre Rieu is celebrating his 70th birthday with concerts around the world, all set to be screened at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn.

This exclusive cinema event will cover how his life and experiences are reflected in his concerts, with shows in Schönbrunn Vienna, Radio City Music Hall New York, Brazil, Mexico, the Coronation Concert in Amsterdam and Australia.

Special surprise guests will also join the celebration by sharing their birthday messages.

Ghost Stories

Ghost Stories - The Alexandra Birmingham - ATG Tickets

When? January 7

Where? The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

Sensory horror show Ghost Stories comes to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre this January for the first time ever.

Written by Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, the mysterious show revolves around Dr Goodman, a professor of parapsychology delivering a lecture on ghost stories.

The script incorporates jump scares that echo similar scenes in celebrated horror films, including Don't Look Now, Halloween, Rosemary's Baby and Le Serpent.

Sir Simon Rattle and the London Symphony Orchestra

In rehearsal: Simon Rattle conducts 6 Berlin school orchestras

When? January 14

Where? Birmingham Symphony Hall

Forty years on from his debut as principal conductor of the CBSO, Sir Simon Rattle returns to Birmingham with London Symphony Orchestra to perform the works of Berg and Beethoven.

The 64-year-old became Music Director of the London Symphony Orchestra in 2017.

He is the patron of Birmingham Schools' Symphony Orchestra, and won the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music in 2001.

Strictly Come Dancing Live

Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour is back for 2020!

When? January 16

Where? Arena Birmingham

Enjoy all the glittering excitement of Strictly Come Dancing as the live tour comes to Arena Birmingham.

The sparkling line-up of celebrities and professional dancers will join new tour host and reigning Strictly champion Stacey Dooley, and the tour judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli.

Audiences also have the opportunity to vote for the winner of the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.

Moscow City Ballet: Swan Lake

Moscow City Ballet

When? January 17

Where? Birmingham Symphony Hall

The Moscow City Ballet visits Birmingham with their production of Swan Lake.

Swan Lake is a signature piece of Moscow City Ballet’s repertoire. The choreography, interpretation and stand-out virtuoso performances win consistently rave reviews.

The epic story of Prince Siegfried and his doomed love for Odette is accompanied Tchaikovsky’s haunting score.

Toyah

Toyah - Ieya

When? January 18

Where? The Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton

Toyah is set to bring her headline tour to Wolverhampton to celebrate and perform material from her newly re-imagined double album In The Court Of The Crimson Queen.

The album contains lead single Sensational and Dance In The Hurricane as well as classics from her celebrated back catalogue.

Simon Darlow will also join Toyah on stage at some of the tour dates.

Asking For It

Asking For It | Trailer

When? January 19 to February 15

Where? Birmingham REP

Landmark Productions and The Everyman's adaptation of Louise O'Neill's devastating novel about sexual consent makes its UK premiere at The REP following huge acclaim, including a sold-out season at Ireland's National Theatre, The Abbey.

One night in a small town in County Cork, where everyone knows everyone, things spiral terrifyingly and violently out of control and a young woman's life is changed forever. What will happen to Emma now? – her reputation in tatters, and her attackers believed.

I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue

I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue

When? January 20

Where? Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

BBC Radio’s multi award-winning antidote to panel games returns to the stage in 2020 with its sell-out touring show, I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue.

The show will feature Tim Brooke-Taylor, Tony Hawks, Marcus Brigstocke, John Finnemore and host Jack Dee, with piano accompaniment by Colin Sell.

The Bodyguard

Alexandra Burke 'Rachel Marron' in The Bodyguard UK Tour

When? January 21

Where? The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

Featuring a whole host of classic songs, The Bodyguard returns to Birmingham for 2020.

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge – what they don't expect is to fall in love.

Alexandra Burke will perform the role of Rachel Marron at evening performances only, with Jennlee Shallow taking on the role for other performances.

Extraordinary Wall [of Silence]

Extraordinary Wall [of Silence] Trailer

When? January 22 to 23

Where? Birmingham Hippodrome

Ad Infinitum combine the company’s signature style of physical storytelling with the beauty of British Sign Language for Extraordinary Wall [of Silence] at Birmingham Hippodrome.

Helen, Alan, and Graham are told they are impaired and need fixing. As they begin to question the world around them, three powerful coming-of-age stories unfold, uniting in a struggle against violence, ignorance and oppression.

Connected through a shared past, they are transported to one pivotal moment in 1880 when a dangerous ideology was born: one that would impair the way the world views Deaf people for over a century.

Slipknot

Slipknot - Unsainted [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

When? January 24

Where? Arena Birmingham

After a cryptic first announcement, metal icons Slipknot revealed they would be bringing their UK and European tour to Birmingham in 2020.

The tour follows the release of the group's sixth studio album, We Are Not Your Kind, featuring singles such as Unsainted, Solway Firth and Birth of the Cruel.

Formed in 1995, the eight-piece is best known for a variety of songs, such as Psychosocial, Duality, Before I Forget, Unsainted, Snuff, The Devil in I, All Out Life, Wait and Bleed, Dead Memories, Spit It Out and more.

Kaiser Chiefs

Kaiser Chiefs - Ruby

When? January 25

Where? Arena Birmingham

Kaiser Chiefs will bring their UK arena tour to Birmingham to mark the start of the New Year.

The band have also announced the release of anthemic new song People Know How To Love One Another, the lead single from the Kaiser Chiefs’ forthcoming new album Duck.

The Brit Award-winning Leeds quartet are best known for hit songs such as Ruby, I Predict A Riot, Oh My God, Everyday I Love You Less and Less, Never Miss a Beat and more.

Krept and Konan

Krept & Konan - Tell Me (D-Block Europe, Ling Hussle)

When? January 25

Where? O2 Academy, Birmingham

Rap duo Krept and Konan will perform in Birmingham during their UK and Ireland tour.

Casyo 'Krept' Johnson and Karl 'Konan' Wilson first rose to fame in 2013 with the release of mixtape Young Kingz.

In 2017 the duo made history when they became the first act ever to have two mixtapes, titled 7 Days and 7Nights, simultaneously enter the Top 10 of the Official UK Albums chart.

Dance To The Music

Dance to The Music Showreel 2018

When? January 26

Where? Oakengates Theatre, Telford

Hosted by X Factor star and Dancing On Ice winner Jake Quickenden, Dance To The Music is set to light up the stage at Telford's Oakengates Theatre.

Dance To The Music is first and only dance show in the UK to portray the evolution of dance through musical eras and genres from the roaring 20s with the Charleston and tap dances, moving through every decade of dance and finishing with modern day ballroom and Latin.

The team of dancers celebrate more than 15 different styles of dancing, linked with a light-hearted script, humour and anecdotes.

Avenue Q

Avenue Q - 2019 Tour Trailer

When? January 27 to 28

Where? Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Guess Q's back? Hit musical Avenue Q comes to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn for 2020.

It's been called London's funniest show; a celebration of mischief, bad behaviour and political incorrectness.

The musical comedy follows the story of Princeton, a puppet down on his luck searching for an apartment, and a purpose, after receiving his B.A in English - what is he meant to do with that, anyway?

Sandi Toksvig

Sandi Toksvig

When? January 27

Where? Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Sandi Toksvig is touring her new, one-woman comedy show - and its coming to Wolverhampton.

Sandi realises some people harbour an ambition to be a National Treasure but following a misunderstanding with a friend has decided instead to become a National Trevor – half misprint, half Danish comedian, novelist, actor and broadcaster.

Expect tall stories, fascinatingly funny facts, really silly jokes, a quick fire Q&A and a quiz.

The Interrupters

The Interrupters - "She's Kerosene"

When? January 28

Where? O2 Institute, Birmingham

California ska punk band The Interrupters head to Birmingham with support from Buster Shuffle.

The news comes off the back of the quartet's latest album, Gave You Everything, released earlier this year.

They are best known for songs such as She's Kerosene, Take Back the Power, Gave You Everything, Title Holder and more.

The Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers - Sucker

When? January 29

Where? Arena Birmingham

The Jonas Brothers are back - and they're bringing their first European tour in nearly a decade to Birmingham.

The trio - made up of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas - formed in 2005 and gained popularity from their appearances on the Disney Channel and are best known for songs such as Burnin' Up, Lovebug, S.O.S. and more.

They starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock and its sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Ed Byrne

Ed Byrne

When? January 30

Where? Birmingham Town Hall

Ed Byrne brings his brand new tour If I'm Honest... to Birmingham this January.

Join Ed as he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has any traits that are worth passing on to his children.

A TV household name, in the past year Ed has appeared on Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, The Pilgrimage, Top Gear and QI.

Banff Mountain Film Festival

2019/2020 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour (Canada/USA)

When? January 30

Where? Stafford Gatehouse Theatre

Embark on a thrilling night of adventure with a brand-new collection of short films from the world’s most prestigious mountain film festival.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival joins the world’s best adventure film-makers and explorers as they push themselves to the limits in the most remote and stunning corners of the globe.

There are two shows, each with an entirely different selection of films - the red film programme and the blue film programme.

Sir Geoff Hurst

Sir Geoff Hurst

When? January 30

Where? Prince of Wales Theatre, Cannock

Sir Geoff comes to the Prince of Wales following a hugely successful tour in 2019.

He will talk amusingly and about his illustrious West Ham and England career, including the greatest moment in English football history, 1966.

VIP ticket holders will have a chance to meet him and have a photograph with him before the show. The second half will be a Q&A session with the audience.

Sam Fender

Sam Fender - Will We Talk?

When? January 30

Where? O2 Academy, Birmingham

BRITs Critic's Choice winner Sam Fender will bring his headline tour to Birmingham.

He is best known for hit single Play God that featured in the soundtrack for FIFA 19.

The 25-year-old released his debut album, Hypersonic Missiles, earlier this year to critical acclaim.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live

TOP 10 BEST MOMENTS | Monster Trucks: LIVE | Hot Wheels

When? January 31

Where? Arena Birmingham

Monster truck fans will be able to throw themselves into a fully immersive experience as Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live heads to Birmingham.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will bring everyone’s favourite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life, combining Hot Wheels’ jumps and stunts with epic crashing and smashing to deliver a show for the whole family.

In addition to the trucks, each show will feature speciality acts like the superstars of freestyle motocross, world record attempts, and Megasaurus – the massive, car-eating, fire-breathing prehistoric robot who loves chomping on anything with four wheels.

Thy Art Is Murder

THY ART IS MURDER - Reign Of Darkness (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

When? January 31

Where? O2 Institute, Birmingham

Australian metallers Thy Art Is Murder return to Birmingham next year with a new headline tour.

The tour comes in support of the quintet's new album, Human Target, released earlier this year.

Formed in 2006, the group is best known for songs such as Reign of Darkness, Make America Hate Again, The Purest Strain of Hate, Puppet Master, Death Squad Anthem and more.

Bombay Bicycle Club

Bombay Bicycle Club - Everything Else Has Gone Wrong

When? January 31

Where? O2 Academy, Birmingham

Bombay Bicycle Club will play Birmingham as part of their new headline tour.

The tour comes in support of the group's upcoming fifth studio album, Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, set to be released next month.

Formed in 2005, the London quartet are best known for songs such as Always Like This, Lights Out Words Gone, Shuffle, How Can You Swallow So Much Sleep, Home by Now and more.

Jimmy Carr

Jimmy Carr

When? January 31

Where? Dudley Town Hall

Jimmy Carr has added a surprise fifth Dudley date to his current UK tour for 2020.

The hugely popular comedian is one of the world’s most recognisable stand-ups and is the host of programmes such as 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, The Big Fat Quiz of the Year and Comedy Roast.

The 46-year-old, as well as appearing on Live At The Apollo, has also been on countless other comedy panel shows including A League Of Their Own, Have I Got News For You, Celebrity Juice, QI and Room 101.

