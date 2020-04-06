Shrewsbury burger bar feeding NHS staff amid Covid-19 crisis

Gourmet burger specialist Brooklyn Craft, in Shoplatch, has been giving away around 10 free meals a day to NHS staff in Shrewsbury and is aiming to provide them all with a tasty treat at some point during their work through the pandemic.

NHS and key workers can place orders on 01743 600417.

Staff are also giving free goodie bags away after linking up with town centre stores including M&S, Waitrose, Wilko and WH Smith.

Brooklyn Craft is urging NHS and key workers to phone up rather than use apps for a speedier service as they try and get food out to frontline staff.

A spokesman said: “We need any key workers or NHS workers to phone us direct. We’re losing money on deliveries to the NHS, but they are the ones keeping us alive so we’re going to keep feeding them.

“The trouble is they are using apps to order, which are great but they are struggling to cope with the demand.”

The restaurant is also keen to keep feeding the wider public in Shrewsbury, but also asked that they remain patient when booking.

“We understand people are stuck at home. We’ve done very well from people in Shrewsbury and we want to keep feeding them," added the firm.

“Our staff have got gloves on, masks on and we’re taking all the precautions to make sure people are safe. We are having to answer a lot of calls from people asking where their order is. We need them to understand that they are in a queue and to bear with us. We’ll get their order to them as close to the time as we can.”

Customers are encouraged to make pre-orders on food delivery platforms the earlier the better.

Brooklyn Craft is taking deliveries from midday to 10pm Sunday to Thursday and midday to midnight on Friday and Saturday.