Festival at award-winning Shrewsbury pub
Last year's West Midlands Campaign for Real Ale pub of the year is holding a winter real ale festival.
The Prince of Wales in Bynner Street, Belle Vue, Shrewsbury, is hosting the event from February 21 to 23.
There will be a choice of 20 beers over the three days and members of the Shrewsbury and West Shropshire branch of Camra will be helping behind the bar.
The festival will be running from 12 noon each day.
