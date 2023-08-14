Alex follows in father's footsteps to bring new music to Bridgnorth

Alex Horne, Charlotte Durber and Storm the dog at Tubeway Records 2 in Bridgnorth

Tubeway Records 2 began welcoming visitors to its new store on Whitburn Street in Bridgnorth a fortnight ago.

Alex Horne, 30, has spent much of his life surrounded by music and recently gave up teaching to follow in the footsteps of his father.

Alex explained: "My dad owns Tubeway in Shrewsbury, so I've grown up with music since I was little. I helped my dad set up the first shop eight years ago and thought it would be something I'd like to do on my own too.

"I loved teaching and helping the kids but it was the idea of running something for myself and doing something I had a passion for.

"I thought Bridgnorth would make the perfect place - I've always loved coming here."

In the last two weeks, Alex said visitors and traders in the market town have welcomed him with open arms.

"The people are so friendly, everyone has been really nice and welcoming," he said. "It feels very supportive, which is nice."

As well as an eclectic mix of vintage and modern vinyl, the new store is stocking a range of CDs, DVDs, videos and film memorabilia - inspired by Alex's passion for films.